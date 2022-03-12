Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth about $368,000.

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $8.85 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

