Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

