Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $146,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.36. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.93%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

