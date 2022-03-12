Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.45 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 357.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

