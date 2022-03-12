Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,915 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $53.91 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

