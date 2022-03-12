CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Up 4.2%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.38 and last traded at $96.19. 31,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,071,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.