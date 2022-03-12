ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $16.56 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,754 shares of company stock worth $20,297,330 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linse Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 581,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

