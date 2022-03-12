Charles Andrew Smith Sells 50,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 7th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00.

PTEN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

