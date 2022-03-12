Charles Andrew Smith Sells 50,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Charles Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00.
PTEN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.