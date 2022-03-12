Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 56,310 shares of company stock worth $134,136. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

