Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $559.29 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.33 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $668.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

