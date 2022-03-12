Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after acquiring an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

