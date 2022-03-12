Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Set at C$17.00 by Raymond James

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$17.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
TSE CHW opened at C$14.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.37. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. The stock has a market cap of C$247.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$9.08 and a 12 month high of C$14.65.
About Chesswood Group (Get Rating)
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
