CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,508,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,942,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:OTIS opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $92.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
