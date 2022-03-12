CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $44.46 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

