Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Children’s Place stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16.
In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PLCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
