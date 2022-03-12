China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Shares of CAAS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.49.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
