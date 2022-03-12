China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CAAS opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

