China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 166.3% in February

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the February 13th total of 143,400 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

