China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 166.3% in February

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, an increase of 166.3% from the February 13th total of 143,400 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Liberal Education by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

