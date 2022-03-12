Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CD traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 2,769,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chindata Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chindata Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chindata Group by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

