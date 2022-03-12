ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Announces Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CDXC opened at $2.31 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $157.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78,834 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ChromaDex by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 72,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ChromaDex by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

