Ciena Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. Ciena has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.