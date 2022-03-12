Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CING remained flat at $$1.19 during midday trading on Friday. 17,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

CING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

