Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas stock opened at $369.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cintas by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 79.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 5.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

