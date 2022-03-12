Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 37,363 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 172.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

