Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 103,600 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 567,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after buying an additional 59,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth about $4,183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the third quarter worth about $4,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. 132,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,022. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of $730.36 million, a PE ratio of 242.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 590.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.