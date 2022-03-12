ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 38.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

