Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 415,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

