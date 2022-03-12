Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.
CLSD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,541,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,271. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.
CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.