Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

CLSD traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,541,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,271. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

