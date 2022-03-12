CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 19,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,356. The stock has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 543.88 and a quick ratio of 543.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Greenridge Global boosted their price objective on CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

