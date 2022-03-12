CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of CNF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 19,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,356. The stock has a market cap of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 543.88 and a quick ratio of 543.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
