Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. 4,831,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,706. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.