Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer stock traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.89. The stock had a trading volume of 820,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $180.58. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $120.79 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.