Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 571 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. 20,054,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.53. The stock has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

