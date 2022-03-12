Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 11,997,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.25 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.