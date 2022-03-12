Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.
Shares of CDAK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $27.09.
Several research firms recently commented on CDAK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
