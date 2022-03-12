Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.

Shares of CDAK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $27.09.

Several research firms recently commented on CDAK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

