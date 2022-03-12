Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. 1,475,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,625. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97.

