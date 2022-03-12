Collective Family Office LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.10 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

