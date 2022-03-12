Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $974,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.