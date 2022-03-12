Collective Family Office LLC Purchases 42,922 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000.

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 321,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

