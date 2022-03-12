Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.59. 1,138,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

