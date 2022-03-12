Collective Family Office LLC Sells 158 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.96. 4,117,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.