Colliers Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $109,725,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.