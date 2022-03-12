Colliers Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $109,725,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ciena (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.