Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of COLB opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

