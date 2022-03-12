Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,584,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The stock has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.