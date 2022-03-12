Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Cavco Industries worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 61.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

CVCO opened at $266.90 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

