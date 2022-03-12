Comerica Bank Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Cinemark worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 566,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

