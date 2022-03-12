Comerica Bank Has $2.10 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NTES stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

