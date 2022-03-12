Comerica Bank Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

BDN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 166.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

