Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Renasant worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 3,236.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Renasant by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

