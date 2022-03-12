Comerica Bank Sells 72,553 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,553 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $221,371,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,669,000 after buying an additional 222,158 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after buying an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26.
Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.