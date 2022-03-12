Comerica Incorporated to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Comerica stock opened at $88.04 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Man Group plc increased its stake in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comerica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 21.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

