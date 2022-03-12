Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.55) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,357.67.

Shares of CMPGY opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

